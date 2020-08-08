Judge halts St. Louis evictions through the end of August
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered a halt to evictions in St. Louis through the end of August, but civil rights advocates say the moratorium should be extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison issued the order Thursday. It does not apply to commercial property or properties where illegal drug activity occurred.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts stopped serving eviction notices Tuesday after meeting with housing advocates. ArchCity Defenders, a St. Louis-based non-profit civil rights law firm, called the moratorium a “good first step” but urged a 120-day moratorium on evictions.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in locating a Columbia man who was last seen on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Despite ongoing uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, several business owners have opened up shop in the North Village... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered a halt to evictions in St. Louis through the end of August,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Tax Free Weekend usually sees a rush of parents buying everything they need for their kids for the upcoming... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
in
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — State Rep. Jon Carpenter is the likely winner of a Democratic primary for a Clay County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The SEC has announced two more games of the 2020-2021 football season. Mizzou will play Alabama in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —American Outdoor Brands partnered up with The Job Center Staffing in order to make applying for jobs accessible during... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Over the past two weeks, MU has laid off an additional 13 employees and furloughed 34 according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Local artist and MU alum David Spear finished his newest project on the wall outside of Harpo's: a tiger.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — MU's College of Engineering has been producing face shields for professors to wear on campus this fall since... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY— State senators on Friday passed a bill proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to address a surge... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY — A group of eight Pettis County residents filed a petition for declaratory judgement against the Pettis County... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Lawyers representing citizens across Missouri argued in Cole County Circuit Court Friday that the proposed ballot title... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — Friday's Cardinals game against the Cubs is canceled after an additional Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19,... More >>
in
MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This weekend, sales tax won't apply. From Friday through Sunday, certain back to... More >>
in
( Missourian ) - Longtime Columbia physician Elizabeth Allemann is leading an effort — joined, so far, by 49... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Three organizations received $1 million each through the U.S. DHSS to "continue fighting the opioid crisis in... More >>
in