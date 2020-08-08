Judge halts St. Louis evictions through the end of August

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has ordered a halt to evictions in St. Louis through the end of August, but civil rights advocates say the moratorium should be extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison issued the order Thursday. It does not apply to commercial property or properties where illegal drug activity occurred.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts stopped serving eviction notices Tuesday after meeting with housing advocates. ArchCity Defenders, a St. Louis-based non-profit civil rights law firm, called the moratorium a “good first step” but urged a 120-day moratorium on evictions.