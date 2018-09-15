Judge Hears Lawsuit Over Mo. Health Care Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is deciding on the wording of a health care proposal appearing on the November ballot.

Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder and several top GOP lawmakers claim in a lawsuit the ballot summary written by Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan is unfair, insufficient and misleading. An attorney representing Carnahan defended the summary during a hearing Tuesday.

Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green did not rule immediately but seemed to express skepticism about Carnahan's summary.

The proposal at issue would bar Missouri officials from creating a health insurance exchange without approval from voters or the Legislature. It also would prohibit state agencies from taking federal money to prepare for the online insurance marketplace.

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved the measure this year and referred it to a statewide vote.