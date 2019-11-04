Judge issues court order to remove protester from tree

11 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST November 03, 2019 in News
By: Peyton Headlee, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA — It has been almost a week since Sutu Forte began protesting the Hinkson Creek trail extension, 23 feet off the ground in a tree. 

The protests on Bluff Dale Drive could soon come to an end. A judge issued an order Friday to remove Forte from the tree before Nov. 8. With construction slated to start on Monday, protesters guess her eviction could take place then. 

When law enforcement comes to enforce the eviction notice, Forte has a plan to remain in the tree. 

“When the sheriff comes, she is not going to leave her tree,” Pat Holt, a supporter of Forte, said. “She has a chain, a pretty big chain, and she will chain herself to the tree.”

Brian Johnstone is on the board of 'It’s Our Wild Nature' with Forte, a group committed to preserving the natural environment of Columbia. He said the board is not too fond of her plan. 

“Myself and the other board members are highly concerned about the issue of noncompliance of law,” Johnstone said. “We want Sutu to be compliant with the law. We don’t want her in danger. We don’t want any law enforcement in danger when they try to bring her down from the tree.”

KOMU 8 attempted to speak to Forte, however, she refuses to talk to anyone on Sundays. Holt said she uses Sundays as a day of worship. 

“She takes Sunday as a day of rest and communing with her higher power, so on Sunday she doesn’t talk to us,” Holt said. 

Some protesters joining Forte plan to spend the night at the bottom of the tree and said they won’t leave until she does. Others just want her to be safe. 

“Sutu doesn’t need to stay there much longer, she is an older person and the cold damp nights and the inability to walk or stretch from the platform area isn’t healthy to her,” Johnstone said. “I think she’s having some physical problems now, but they are only going to get worse the longer she stays up there, but I guess that is part of the protest too."

Columbia Public Works started work for the construction project on Friday. A truck went up and down Bluff Dale Drive installing signs restricting parking from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays for 90 days.

Wendy Hofmann is one of the many people who gave their support of the project in last year's city council meetings. 

"I don't like riding bicycles on the road and I feel that anything that gets people walking and riding bicycles instead of being in their cars is a good thing," Hofmann said.

More News

Grid
List

Classic cars, trucks escort 11-year-old with cancer to his journey of a lifetime
Classic cars, trucks escort 11-year-old with cancer to his journey of a lifetime
KINGDOM CITY — Over 50 classic cars and trucks drove onto the highway in a fleet on Sunday in support... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 6:10:00 PM CST November 03, 2019 in News

Columbia police block part of north Columbia street for investigation
Columbia police block part of north Columbia street for investigation
COLUMBIA — Multiple Columbia Police Department officers responded to the area of Newton Drive and Phyllis Avenue Sunday. Neighbors... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 3:28:18 PM CST November 03, 2019 in News

Judge issues court order to remove protester from tree
Judge issues court order to remove protester from tree
COLUMBIA — It has been almost a week since Sutu Forte began protesting the Hinkson Creek trail extension, 23 feet... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST November 03, 2019 in News

Iron Tiger Tattoo celebrates 20 year anniversary
Iron Tiger Tattoo celebrates 20 year anniversary
COLUMBIA - Iron Tiger Tattoo is hosting a tattoo event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd, to... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST November 03, 2019 in News

Jefferson City church celebrates first milestone since May tornado
Jefferson City church celebrates first milestone since May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The May 22 tornado damaged buildings all along Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City, including the Community Christian... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 11:57:00 AM CST November 03, 2019 in News

Over 100 MU students volunteer this weekend in 17 Missouri counties
Over 100 MU students volunteer this weekend in 17 Missouri counties
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 100 MU students are spread across the state of Missouri to volunteer this weekend. ... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 6:30:00 AM CST November 03, 2019 in News

McCaskill says her upbringing in Missouri shaped her career
McCaskill says her upbringing in Missouri shaped her career
COLUMBIA - Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill spoke on Saturday at the Center for Missouri Studies about growing up... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 Saturday, November 02, 2019 10:51:00 PM CDT November 02, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One person found dead In Callaway County house fire
UPDATE: One person found dead In Callaway County house fire
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night about a mile and a half north of Steedman. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 Saturday, November 02, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT November 02, 2019 in News

10th annual Race to the Dome takes place after being postponed
10th annual Race to the Dome takes place after being postponed
JEFFERSON CITY — The 10th annual Race to the Dome concluded in Jefferson City Saturday morning after being postponed due... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 Saturday, November 02, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT November 02, 2019 in News

Missouri troopers: Teen found with meth strapped to abdomen
Missouri troopers: Teen found with meth strapped to abdomen
LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's investigating a drug trafficking operation — and possible human... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 Saturday, November 02, 2019 4:45:27 PM CDT November 02, 2019 in News

Missing woman's parents seek custody of grandchild, hope husband confesses
Missing woman's parents seek custody of grandchild, hope husband confesses
COLUMBIA — Missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge's parents have filed to intervene in a guardianship case for their grandchild, days... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 02 2019 Nov 2, 2019 Saturday, November 02, 2019 3:10:00 PM CDT November 02, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Iconic I-70 Stuckey's leveled in overnight fire
VIDEO: Iconic I-70 Stuckey's leveled in overnight fire
SALINE COUNTY — Flames engulfed the Stuckey's restaurant, Dairy Queen and gas station in Nelson off of I-70 Friday night,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 8:53:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 10: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 10: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The Tolton Trailblazers play against the Hallsville Indians tonight for this Friday Night Fever’s Week 10 Game of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 6:30:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 10: High School Football Scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 10: High School Football Scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 6:15:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Standoff in Moberly leads to arrest
Standoff in Moberly leads to arrest
MOBERLY - A man is in custody after a standoff with police on Friday afternoon. Moberly police responded to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills
Cold Weather Rule helps mid-Missourians pay utility bills
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Time winding down on black walnut season
Time winding down on black walnut season
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News

Mayors from across Missouri meet to discuss safety in the state
Mayors from across Missouri meet to discuss safety in the state
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 44°
4am 44°
5am 43°
6am 43°