Judge Issues Injunction

Judge Ortrie Smith says the injunction is intended to allow for negotiations among the state and the abortion providers as to how the regulations will be enforced for their facilities.

A law that was supposed to take effect Aug. 28 expands the oversight of the Department of Health and Senior Services to cover some abortion clinics not previously subject to its regulations. The law would have forced the Planned Parenthood in Columbia to stop offering abortions.