Judge: Kansas City convention hotel shouldn't go to voters

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A judge has denied a public vote on a proposed convention hotel in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County Circuit Judge Jennifer Phillips ruled Thursday against petitioners challenging the hotel financing. She found that the proposed ballot language was vague, conflicted with state law and would have caused the city to be in breach of contract with the hotel developers.

Developers want to build a $311 million, 800-room Hyatt hotel just east of the Bartle Hall ballroom. Mike Burke, a Kansas City attorney working with the hotel development team, said it's time for the project to proceed.

Petitioners' attorney Jonathan Sternberg says his clients "obviously disagree" with the judge's decision. He says he will talk with them to decide whether to appeal.