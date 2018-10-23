Judge makes minor change to Missouri Voter ID law

7 hours 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 1:24:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A Cole County circuit judge ruled Tuesday the state's Voter ID law applies to both state and county election and that authorities must comply with the law. Circuit judge Richard Callahan upheld that voters who do not have photo identification cannot be required to sign a sworn statement, the same standard that had already been applied to state elections. 

According to the amdended order and judgment, the House Bill 1631 passed in 2016 gave voters three options for providing identification when voting: 

  • Option 1: A current Missouri driver or non-driver license, current passport, or a military or veterans identification card
  • Option 2: Any of the non-photo forms of identification that were allowed under the previous law, with the requirement that the individual sign an affidavit under pain of perjury that they are the person on the identification
  • Option 3: A sworn statement on the provisional ballot envelope that the individual is the registered voter but allows the person to vote without presenting any form of identification, with the caveat that the ballot will only be counted if the individual voter returns with an Option One photo identification, or if the election authority determines that the voter’s signature on the provisional ballot matches the voter’s signature on file

Callahan's ruling only changes Option 2, removing the requirement to sign.

Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks, a Republican, said Boone County applied the state ruling to its election process when it came out earlier this month. 

"I hope voters realize the fundamental part of how they vote has not changed. What they do when they get to the polling place we manage, and we will assist the voter and they should see minimal impact," Burks said. 

Burks said people need to realize some parts of the Voter ID law were unconstitutional, so voters still need to bring an Option 1 or Option 2 ID. 

"Those are still needed to cast a regular ballot here in Boone County. None of that’s changed. It’s just the statement that we would have voters sign if they brought us an Option 2 ID," Burks said. 

Burks said the law is a good compromise for allowing photo ID's but having a process for voters without them. However, he said he "strongly opposes" changing the rules only two weeks before voters head to the polls.

"For those of us who run elections or voters who maybe only part-time pay attention to what the voting rules or voting laws are, when you change the rules this close to the election day, that’s when we have concerns about people understanding what they need or what they should be doing at the polls," Burks said. 

Burks' opponent in the Boone County Clerk race, Democrat Brianna Lennon, said the law provides clarity for voters and county election authorities. 

"I think this law is really great for reducing confusion about what kind of ID voters will need and allowing voters more options to show their ID," Lennon said. 

She said this law could increase voter turnout. 

"Anything, to me, that gets more voters out to the polls because they are encouraged and feel comfortable showing the ID that they have, is a good thing," Lennon said. 

Lennon also said public education is important.

"We need to have good information coming out of the clerk’s office and accurate information and that will kind of offset any kind of confusion," she said.

She said it is good timing for the ruling to come down. 

"I think today is a good time for that to happen that it can be integrated, and we need to make sure that it’s being integrated into poll worker training," Lennon said. 

Both candidates encourage registered voters to go to their assigned polling places on November 6. 

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City community mourns a beloved bus driver
Jefferson City community mourns a beloved bus driver
JEFFERSON CITY - John Kalina, 63, was a First Student bus driver whose absence has made a whole community come... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Downtown Moberly conducts tourism survey to revitalize city
Downtown Moberly conducts tourism survey to revitalize city
MOBERLY - City council and community members met with research firm Destination Services to survey residents on what it would... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Southern Boone football coach indicted for enticement of a minor
Southern Boone football coach indicted for enticement of a minor
FULTON – A Southern Boone High School assistant football coach has turned himself in for enticement of a minor, according... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Nurse involved in Carl DeBrodie case surrenders nursing license
Nurse involved in Carl DeBrodie case surrenders nursing license
FULTON - The nurse hired to look after Carl DeBrodie, a disabled man who was found encased in concrete... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Complaint accuses Hawley campaign, NRA of federal law violation
Complaint accuses Hawley campaign, NRA of federal law violation
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A complaint filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission accused Josh Hawley's Senate campaign and the National... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Environmental group accuses Ameren of dumping too much waste in Missouri River
Environmental group accuses Ameren of dumping too much waste in Missouri River
JEFFERSON CITY - Environmental activist groups Sierra Club and Earth Justice are in court this week saying electric utility Ameren... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Couple charged with felony child endangerment after children found in highway
Couple charged with felony child endangerment after children found in highway
COLE COUNTY - A Cole County couple faces felony child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges Tuesday... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Judge makes minor change to Missouri Voter ID law
Judge makes minor change to Missouri Voter ID law
COLUMBIA - A Cole County circuit judge ruled Tuesday the state's Voter ID law applies to both state and county... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 1:24:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Macon officer knocked unconscious by suspect near Macon Lake area
Macon officer knocked unconscious by suspect near Macon Lake area
MACON - A Macon Police Officer was knocked unconscious while approaching a suspect Monday night. According to a news... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 1:03:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Counterfeit money swirling around Fulton businesses
Counterfeit money swirling around Fulton businesses
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department WAS actively trying to identify a suspect Tuesday who used counterfeit $100 bills at... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:46:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Driver in fatal Harrisburg bus crash appeals 22 year sentence
Driver in fatal Harrisburg bus crash appeals 22 year sentence
COLUMBIA - The man who killed a teacher after crashing into a Harrisburg school bus is appealing his 22 year... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:19:00 PM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

This colorless, odorless powder could help solve the global food waste problem
This colorless, odorless powder could help solve the global food waste problem
(CNN) -- One company is doubling the shelf-life of avocados, citrus and other produce by taking a chemical-free cue from... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 11:39:46 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Missouri-based B2 lands in Colorado Springs after emergency
Missouri-based B2 lands in Colorado Springs after emergency
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:34:00 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Mediacom reports outages throughout Columbia area
Mediacom reports outages throughout Columbia area
COLUMBIA - Mediacom Communications confirmed to KOMU 8 there are outages affecting all services across Columbia. A Mediacom operator... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:02:00 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

A new app can help you stop buying bottled water
A new app can help you stop buying bottled water
(CNN) -- A new startup called Tap has a bold ambition: convince people to stop buying plastic bottles of water.... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 9:51:12 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

Mother sues Independence police over fatal shooting of son
Mother sues Independence police over fatal shooting of son
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — The mother of an Independence man who was fatally shot by police last year is suing the... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:13:59 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

FBI releases annual crime report for Jefferson City
FBI releases annual crime report for Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The FBI recently released violent crime statistics for Jefferson City. Some of the notable Jefferson City... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in Top Stories

18-year-old Kansas City man convicted in fatal shooting
18-year-old Kansas City man convicted in fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 18-year-old Kansas City man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man who he... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:53:30 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 49°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 48°
10pm 46°
11pm 44°
12am 43°