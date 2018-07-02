Judge: Missouri right-to-farm doesn't cover growing weed

JEFFERSON CITY—A Missouri judge has ruled that a right-to-farm constitutional amendment doesn't protect a woman who allegedly grew marijuana in her basement.

The Jefferson City Police arrested Lisa A. Loesch in 2012. Her public defender said the judge should set aside a grand jury indictment of the woman, arguing that growing marijuana is protected by the right to farm.

Green says only traditional farming and ranching falls under the amendment. He said the amendment doesn't allow cultivating plants that are regulated and can be made into drugs, such as cocaine and heroin.

Voters added the right to farm to the Missouri Constitution in August 2014.