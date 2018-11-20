Judge Mulls Lawsuit Over Mo. Prayer Measure

JEFFERSON CITY - A central Missouri judge is considering a legal challenge over a state constitutional amendment dealing with prayer. Cole County Circuit Judge Pat Joyce held a hearing Monday.

Missouri lawmakers passed the constitutional amendment last year and referred it to the 2012 ballot. It states that people can pray in public places as long as they do not disturb the peace. It also says students can express their religious beliefs and cannot be compelled to participate in assignments that violate their religious beliefs.

A lawsuit contends the ballot wording is insufficient because it fails to mention the potential for students to refuse homework or that prisoners could lose some religious protections.

The attorney general's office says the summary is fair and notes it could be no more than 50 words.