Judge: No doctor testimony needed in abortion clinic hearing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis judge says testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri's only abortion clinic will not be necessary for a hearing that will determine if the clinic can remain open.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer on Tuesday agreed to throw out subpoenas for four doctors who worked briefly at the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis during their training.

Stelzer's ruling also set a hearing for Wednesday to consider Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction to stop the state from forcing the abortion clinic to close.

Missouri's health department declined to renew the clinic's license to perform abortion procedures, which expired last week. The state cited concerns about patient safety and legal violations.

The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order to allow the clinic to continue to perform abortions, at least until a decision is made on the injunction request.

Clinic leaders say the state's move is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in Missouri.

About 100 anti-abortion protesters rallied outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis on Tuesday. Speakers lauded the state for going after the clinic.