Judge OK's MO School Funding

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state judge has upheld Missouri's school funding method, generally rejecting claims by schools that it distributed money unfairly and inadequately. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan ruled today that the state constitution provides no guarantee of absolute "equity, equality or adequacy in the dollars spent" or in the facilities available from one school district to another. The ruling marks a major loss for about half the state's 524 school districts, who sued three years ago on claims Missouri does not direct enough money to public education and doles out the money unfairly.