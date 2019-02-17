Judge orders city of Sturgeon to reinstate police chief

15 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 5:05:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter & Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
STURGEON - A judge ordered the city of Sturgeon to reinstate Greg Halderman as its police chief, according to court documents. 

Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ruled Friday the city of Sturgeon did not comply with procedural requirements of a "contested case" when removing Halderman. 

Sturgeon's city council fired Halderman in 2017 for allegations of alcohol abuse and inappropriate behavior.

In his judgement, Harris ordered the city of Sturgeon to give Halderman back pay.

