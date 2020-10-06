Judge orders Missouri to sell parts of proposed state park
ALTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has ordered Missouri to sell part of nearly 4,200 acres of land it bought in 2016 along the Eleven Point River.
The state intended to open a new state park along the river. But a lawsuit filed in 2017 argued 625 acres of the land in Oregon County were within a federal easement along the river, meaning it could be used only for agricultural purposes.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, Oregon County Circuit Judge Steven Privette ruled the easement meant the federal land cannot be used for a state park. He ordered the state to relinquish ownership of acres within the easement.
