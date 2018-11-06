Judge Orders Missouri Town To License Adult Store

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a Missouri town to grant a business license and stop other efforts aimed at keeping an adult-themed store from operating.

Pevely is a town of 5,500 residents about 35 miles south of St. Louis. For two years the city has denied a business license, building permit, even use of water and sewer to Pure Pleasure Boutique, but the store opened anyway.

The Florida owners of the store filed suit in January 2011. In a ruling issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autry said the city cannot enact an ordinance motivated by the desire to suppress First Amendment rights.

City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis called the ruling disappointing and says officials will meet soon to discuss how to proceed.