Judge Orders Recount in O'Fallon City Election

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An eastern Missouri judge has ordered a recount of a city election that resulted in a one-vote difference between two city council candidates.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports incumbent O'Fallon City Council member Bill Gardner asked for a recount and new election after he lost to challenger Dave Hinman on a 711-710 tally in the April 8 election.

Gardner complained that poll workers initially refused to allow a disabled supporter of his to cast a curbside ballot that would have resulted in a 711-711 tie. St. Louis County election workers said they did nothing wrong and tried to accommodate the voter.

Circuit Judge Rick Zerr on Friday ordered a recount but didn't rule on the request for another election.