Judge Orders Removal of Web Story

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A judge has ordered two newspapers to remove articles about an area utility from their Web sites. Jackson County Circuit Judge Kelly Moorhouse also temporarily barred The Kansas City Star and The Pitch from publishing their stories about the Board of Utilities of Kansas City, Kansas. Both The Star and The Pitch based their stories on a confidential document prepared by Stanley Reigel, a Stinson Morrison Hecker attorney working for the utility. The judge's order said the document was privileged legal communication and BPU would be "irreparably harmed" if the newspapers didn't remove the articles from their Web sites. Editors from both papers said they would appeal the order. A hearing has been set for next Friday.