Judge Orders State to Keep Silent on Back Pay for Tipped Employees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A judge orders the state labor department to remain silent on whether waiters are due back pay under Missouri's new minimum wage law. Voters approved a ballot measure last year raising the minimum wage to $6.50 an hour, instead of $5.15. The labor department initially advised that tipped employees still were due only the federal minimum of $2.13 an hour. But Governor Blunt said last month that was wrong. He ordered the department to tell employers that tipped workers are due $3.25 an hour -- an amount equal to half the minimum wage. The judge's order prohibits the department from taking an issue on back pay until she can decide whether the right amount is $2.13 or $3.25 an hour.