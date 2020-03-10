Judge overturns 1997 conviction for St. Louis man

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge overturned the 1997 conviction of a St. Louis man who gained the public support of Jefferson City native and WNBA star Maya Moore.

Jonathan Irons was convicted of and sentenced for assault, armed criminal action and burglary. He had been in prison since then.

During his appeal, Irons' attorneys questioned previous evidence, including fingerprint reports and dependence on eyewitness identification. Irons's defense team argued the fingerprint reports were not consistent, and the prosecution did not have actual proof linking the DNA to him.

Irons said the lead detective of the case, the late Michael Hanlen, fabricated oral statements from his interrogation.

In his ruling Monday, Judge Daniel Green said the facts of the case were sufficient to overturn Irons' conviction. Green found prosecutors failed to submit a fingerprint report that could have supported Irons' claims of innocence. He also cited witness statements indicating "it would have been logistically difficult if not impossible for [Irons] to have committed" the crime.

It's not clear when Irons might be released from prison.