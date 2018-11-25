Judge postpones hearing over Joplin contractor judgment

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — A court hearing has been delayed for Joplin's former master development partner who is seeking to overturn a $1.4 million judgment the city obtained against his company.

The hearing for Costa Bajjali was continued Wednesday at the request of an attorney representing the city of Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports Bajjali's company wants to overturn the $1.4 million judgment the city obtained against Wallace Bajjali Development Partners, after the company walked away from work to develop tornado recovery projects for the city in January 2015.

Karl Blanchard, an attorney for Joplin, asked the Jasper County Circuit Court to cancel the hearing because he needed more time review new arguments Bajjali filed in the case.

The judge granted a continuance, but a new date hasn't been set.