Judge Postpones Trial for Tre'veon Marshall Murder Suspect

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge ordered a new court date be set for one of the suspects charged in the 2013 murder of Tre'veon Marshall.

Nicholas Thomas appeared in court Friday afternoon with his lawyer, Davis Wallis.

The assistant prosecuting attorney, Tracy Gonzalez asked Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane to delay the trial because the prosecution is awaiting lab results pertaining to the case.

KOMU 8 News spoke with Wallis. Wallis said he did not know what the lab results entailed, but said he and Thomas decided not to join or oppose the prosecution's request.

Wallis said he plans to meet with the prosecuting attorney and the judge to set a trial date once the lab results are complete. Wallis said he expects a new trial date to be set sometime in April, and the trial to begin in June or July. The trial was originally scheduled to begin April 2.

Columbia Police officers arrested Thomas and two others in August 2013 in connection with Marshall's murder. Thomas is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder.

Columbia Police said Marshall died July 14, 2013 in McKee Park, located in northeast Columbia. Columbia Police said they found the 17-year-old former Hickman student dead from a gunshot wound.

Several members of Thomas' family attended court Friday.