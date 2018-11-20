Judge Questions Images for Cigarette Packages

WASHINGTON - A federal judge is expressing doubts about whether the government can force tobacco companies to post graphic images on their cigarette packages showing the health effects of smoking.

In a two-hour hearing Wednesday in Washington, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon closely questioned a government lawyer on whether the nine graphic images convey just the facts about the health risks of smoking or go beyond that into advocacy -- a critical distinction in a case over free speech.

The cigarette companies are suing in an effort to block the Food and Drug Administration from imposing the requirement. It would go into effect a year from now.