Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case
KCUR-FM - A federal magistrate judge has recommended that criminal charges be dismissed against three men indicted over a duck boat sinking on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people two summers ago.
KCUR reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge David Rush concluded Friday that charges should be dismissed because Table Rock Lake, where the boat sank in a storm, is not considered a navigable waterway under admiralty law.
A 47-count indictment unsealed in June 2019 accused the general manager of the boat’s operator, Ride the Ducks Branson, and the manager on duty with a variety of neglect and misconduct charges.
An earlier indictment charged the boat’s captain with failure to properly assess incoming weather before launching.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA -- Boone County will choose either Mizzou Arena or the Hearnes Center to serve as a central polling location... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY – A number of drivers with boats and RVs pulled into a Phillips 66 gas station in Kingdom... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - There were two deaths on the Lake of the Ozarks between Memorial Day... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools are set to begin on Tuesday and parents are frustrated with issues they have run into... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A judge in Missouri has recommended that federal charges be dismissed against the three men charged in connection... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several residents and travelers came to the Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on Labor Day to enjoy the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 reaches its six month mark in Missouri, businesses are still figuring out how to maximize their... More >>
in
(CNN) - One of the multiple wildfires burning in California was started during a gender-reveal party, officials said. A... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While many races around the country went to a virtual format this year, the 61st Annual Heart of... More >>
in
St. Louis- Fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was laid to rest Sunday. A memorial service took place... More >>
in
MISSOURI - The first case of the novel coronavirus in Missouri was reported in St. Louis six months ago on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Freshman Caleb Poorman has enjoyed being on Instagram and using his platform to spread positive messages. Now, he... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools is set to begin virtual learning Tuesday, after the Board of Education voted 6 to 1... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - The new season of American Ninja Warrior is set to debut on KOMU 8, Monday night. Former... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Health Department anticipates a surge in cases as many Missourians travel for the holiday weekend.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- One person died after being struck by two vehicles while walking west on Interstate 70 Saturday around midnight. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Lou Brock, one of the best hitters and base stealers in baseball history, died Sunday at the age... More >>
in