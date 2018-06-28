Judge Recuses Himself in Precious Doe Case
Jackson County Circuit Judge Charles Atwell didn't give a reason for recusing himself in the case of Harrell Johnson, who is accused on killing his stepdaughter, 3-year-old Erica Green. The girl's headless body was found in a Kansas City wooded area in April 2001 and was christened "Precious Doe" by the community until her true identity was discovered earlier this year. Some legal observers speculate Atwell stepped aside because he could be called as a witness in a growing dispute over whether Johnson will face the death penalty. Defense attorney Bill Raymond says Jackson County Prosecutor Mike Sanders told him and Atwell that he wouldn't seek the death penalty. Johnson and Erica's mother, Michelle Johnson, have pleaded not guilty in the girl's death.
