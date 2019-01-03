Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
COLUMBIA -- This week a judge rejected a petition from former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders to get his job back.
The judgment happened Monday in a Boone County Courthouse. Sanders has been trying to get his job back since soon-to-be former Police Chief Ken Burton fired Sanders in 2011. The firing happened after video surfaced of Sanders shoving an inmate in a jail cell.
Chief Burton has maintained that Sanders used excessive force. Meanwhile, Sanders has said he followed his training. An internal investigation later cleared Sanders and a jury acquitted him after a trial for misdemeanor assault.
The city's personnel board heard arguments from Sanders and Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton November 15.
Burton's last day is Thursday.
