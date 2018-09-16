Judge Rejects Mo. Lawmaker's Birth Control Suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has thrown out a Missouri lawmaker's lawsuit seeking an exemption from contraceptive coverage under the new Affordable Care Act's insurance provisions.

Republican state Rep. Paul Wieland of Imperial and his wife Teresa sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Labor and Treasury departments in August.

The couple said their religious and free speech rights were violated by the health overhaul's contraceptive requirements in the group health insurance plan he can receive as a state legislator.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Jean Hamilton granted defense motions to dismiss the case in mid-October and then rejected an emergency injunction request.

The Wielands say they were previously able to opt out of contraceptive coverage. They have three teenage daughters.