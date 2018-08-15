Judge: Release grand jury material to Michael Brown's family

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A St. Louis federal judge is ordering for the first time the release of unredacted transcripts of testimony from the grand jury proceedings in the Ferguson police shooting death of Michael Brown.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber signed off Monday on an order requiring St. Louis County prosecutors to hand over the testimony and the names of grand jury witnesses to attorneys for Brown's family pressing a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The grand jury's November 2014 decision to not indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson for shooting Brown rekindled sometimes violent protests that immediately followed Brown's death three months earlier.

At the time of the decision, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch made public heavily redacted transcripts of grand jury testimony. But he didn't release the witnesses' names.