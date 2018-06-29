Judge Retires

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A state appeals court judge is leaving the bench to return to private legal practice. Judge Edwin H. Smith has been on the Missouri Court of Appeals' Western District since being appointed by Democratic Governor Mel Carnahan in October 1995. Smith will retire July 6. He will be a partner in the Shughart Thomson and Kilroy law firm, practicing corporate law in the firm's St. Joseph office. Chief appeals court judge Victor Howard says Smith's departure is an example of how hard it is to keep judges on the bench rather than pursuing more lucrative work in the private sector. Previously, Smith was presiding judge of the circuit court that covers Andrew and Buchanan counties.