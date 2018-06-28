Judge Reviews Ballot Summary for Missouri Court Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge will hear arguments about the ballot language of a proposal changing the way judges are chosen for the state Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals.

Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan wrote the summary of the proposed constitutional amendment that will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. A lawsuit filed in July contends Carnahan's summary is unfair and obscures the measure's true effect.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem scheduled a hearing in the case Friday.

The proposal was approved this year by the Republican-led Legislature. It would increase the number of gubernatorial appointees on commissions that nominate finalists for the state's appellate courts.

It would also increase from three to four the number of finalists from which the governor makes appointments.