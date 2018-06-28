Judge rules against Missouri in juvenile parole case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri prisoners convicted of murder as juveniles and sentenced to life behind bars without parole are suing the state's Corrections Department.

The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis on Monday announced a federal judge had ruled they can move forward with the lawsuit. The center sued on behalf of prisoners, who say they're not getting a meaningful chance at parole despite recent court rulings and a new law requiring that.

Attorney General Josh Hawley is representing the Department of Corrections and had unsuccessfully tried to get U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey to toss out the lawsuit.

Hawley's Deputy Chief of Staff, Loree Anne Paradise, declined to comment, citing the pending case.