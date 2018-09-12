Judge Rules Against Student Suspended for Wearing Rebel Flag

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge rules that an eastern Missouri school district was within its rights to suspend a student who refused to remove clothing bearing the Confederate battle flag. A teacher at Farmington High School took the boy's baseball cap depicting the battle flag but the next day the teen returned wearing a T-shirt and belt buckle bearing the flag. Then 14, Bryce Archambo was suspended from Farmington High School on September 28th. With that, his mother pulled him out of school. The family has since been home-schooling the teenager. They sued in November. Archambo argued that he wore the battle flag clothing not as a racial statement, but as a symbol of pride in his Southern heritage. His lawyer expects to appeal. He argued that under state law, school districts cannot order students to remove items that doesn't promote disruptive behavior.