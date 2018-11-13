Judge Rules for Union

Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan's decision stems from the budget the Republican-led Legislature passed in May 2004. Lawmakers approved an across-the-board $1,200 pay raise for state workers, but excluded probation and parole workers whose union negotiated a similar pay hike several months earlier. The Service Employees International Union sued, claiming the original pay raise was for increased duties and responsibilities. And it claimed lawmakers retaliated against union workers by denying them the cost-of-living increase.