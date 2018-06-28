Judge rules in favor of fired Columbia police officer Rob Sanders

COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer who was fired after injuring a prisoner won a court ruling but will have to wait to see if he will be reinstated.

Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled last week in favor of Rob Sanders, who was fired in 2011 after he shoved a prisoner in a holding cell. He was later cleared by an internal investigation and acquitted after a trial for misdemeanor assault. Sanders sued the city when he was not reinstated.

Joyce found for Sanders and asked his attorney to file a proposed order, but have no specific details in her ruling.

City attorney John Landwehr said he would appeal the ruling.

The inmate Sanders injured suffered a fractured vertebra. The city paid him $250,000 to settle a lawsuit.

Editor's note: this story has been updated with the most recent and available information.