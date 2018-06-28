Judge Rules in Favor of KC Police Chief

Jackson County Circuit Judge John Torrence had asked Corwin to explain why lawyers for a suspected car thief were denied the full videotape of the August 2004 arrest. But today police say Torrance ruled that Corwin did not act in contempt by not releasing the segment to prosecutors and lawyers for the suspect. The two officers were later fired. The full video shows officers shocking Matthew Butt five times with a Taser gun, including once after he was handcuffed and had stopped fighting. But the video given to lawyers ended before he received the final shock, and before he asked for a lawyer.