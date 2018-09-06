Judge Rules in Favor of St. Louis Polish Parish

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A court has ruled that a predominantly Polish parish in St. Louis can control its own assets and property, giving it a long-sought victory over the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Judge Bryan Hettenbach on Thursday decided in favor of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic church.

St. Stanislaus' pastor, Marek Bozek, says he hopes the decision opens the way for new dialogue with the Catholic Church, St. Stanislaus was declared no longer Roman Catholic by the archdiocese in 2005.

A spokeswoman for the archdiocese declined immediate comment.

The dispute involves a 19th century agreement that allowed St. Stanislaus to govern its own finances. In 2003, the archdiocese asked the parish to bring its structure in line with every other parishes, but St. Stanislaus refused.