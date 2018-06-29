Judge rules Normandy transfer students cannot be rejected

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County Circuit Court judge has ruled that area school districts cannot reject transfer students from the Normandy Schools Collaborative, and that the Normandy school district must be assigned an "unaccredited" rating.

Judge Michael Burton on Wednesday issued a permanent injunction that requires the Normandy school district to pay the tuition of students who transfer under a state law that gives children in unaccredited districts access to better schools.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Board of Education restarted the Normandy district under a new name last summer, and gave it an accreditation rating that would reduce the financial impact of the transfer law that had allowed 1,100 students access to better schools. That move led several school boards to send Normandy students back to the district.