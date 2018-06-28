Judge says trust manager will decide fate of Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has ruled that a trust manager will decide the future of Grant's Farm.

The popular south St. Louis County attraction that includes 900 animals and the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales is owned by the Busch family, founders of Anheuser-Busch. Last year, four of six Busch siblings tried to sell it to the St. Louis Zoo. But another sibling, Billy Busch, wanted to buy it, and had the support of one brother.

The zoo announced in March it was no longer interested. The four Busch siblings offered $26 million for the property, with no plans for major changes.

Billy Busch, who now operates Kraftig beer business, wants to build a brewery on the site.

The ruling on Tuesday determined that Wells Fargo will decide the fate of the property.