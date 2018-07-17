Judge sentences Fulton man to 60 years in prison for child sex crimes

FULTON - A judge sentenced a man convicted of a dozen sex crimes, some involving children, to sixty years in prison Monday.

George Edward Martin, 58, was convicted on charges including statutory sodomy, child molestation, child enticement, and sexual exploitation of a child in June.

In 2016, a 16-year-old boy reported Martin sexually assaulted him while at Martin’s home. Three other boys later came forward to say they had been to Martin’s home between May and July 2016 and that he had them remove their clothes. Martin then molested the boys and had them touch his genitals.

After reports that the boys were photographed nude, officers searched Martin's home and found a pornographic digital photo. Investigators said it had been created sometime between 2011 and April 2013 of Martin in his bedroom with one of the victims, as well as another unidentified boy, both approximately 7 to 9 years old.