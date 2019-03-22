Judge sets bond for woman accused in death of Darnell Gray

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for Quatavia Givens, the woman at the center of the Darnell Gray death investigation.

She is charged with neglect or abuse resulting in death. Givens was indicted in December, two months after Gray's body was found following an extensive search.

The charge against Givens is a class A felony, which is punishable by 10 to 30 years or life in prison.

If Givens posts bond, she would no longer be eligible to have a public defender representing her in future court proceedings.

Volunteers who were involved with the search of Gray were present at the hearing and were upset with the judge's decision.

"It was a kick in the stomach," said Mary Williams-Coly. "It knocked the breath out of me, because I was very emotional since it was the first time I've seen her."

Prosecutor William Locke argued for either no bond or a "high" bond should granted because of claims Givens intended to move to Florida with family.

Assistant public defender Taylor Suzanne, who is representing Givens, said that's not true.

Suzanne said Givens would be staying at a house that her mother owns in Jefferson City.

A trial date was not set.