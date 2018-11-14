Judge Shuts Down Vending Machine "Black Box"

Boone County Circuit Judge Gene Hamilton ordered the companies on Thursday to stop promoting or accepting new investors for a vending machine "black box." Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon said promoters sold stock without creating the device, so he sued them last month. The companies are Nevada-based UMI and its subsidiaries, Vendacom Financial Group, Transenco, Computerized Vending Corp., Advance Development and American Technology Centers. The individuals are Columbia residents William McNeely, Craig Swoboda and Gail Wilkerson.