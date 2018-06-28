Judge Stalls Maylee Venue Change

FULTON - Judge Gary Oxenhandler, presiding judge of the Thirteenth Jucicial Circuit that includes Boone and Callaway Counties, Wednesday reversed the decision to move Joshua Maylee's trial from Callaway County to Boone County. Callaway County Prosecutor Chris Wilson said the reversal was procedural. He expects the trial to move to another county or use a jury brought in from another location.

Maylee is charged with three counts of murder and one count of assault in the first degree for a killing spree that began October 26, 2010 in rural Callaway County.

On Tuesday, Maylee learned he will return to court on May 23rd to face two related felony stealing charges.