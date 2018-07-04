Judge tells St. Louis County to include more candidate names

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A federal court has ordered St. Louis County to include the names of non-major party candidates on county and municipal ballots in future elections.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie White told the county Wednesday that it could no longer enforce a rule limiting local ballots to candidates nominated by the parties receiving the two highest vote totals in the previous Missouri gubernatorial election.

The suit followed an April special election to fill a County Council vacancy created by Steve Stenger's 2014 election as county executive.

St. Louis County's election board initially declined to include Constitution Party candidate Cindy Redburn on a ballot listing the Republican and Democratic choices.

She was later added to the ballot, but the party moved forward with its legal challenge.