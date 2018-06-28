Judge to Hear Cloning Testimony

A Cole County judge agreed Thursday to hear testimony on the beginnings of life and the definition of human cloning in a lawsuit against a stem cell research proposal. Supporters want to put the proposal on a ballot next year to try to protect such research and treatments in Missouri. The proposal also says human cloning is banned in the state. But, opponents of embryonic stem cell research say the proposal would allow a certain form of human cloning. Judge Byron Kinder will hear arguments Jan. 19.