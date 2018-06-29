Judge upholds appointments to Joplin school board

JOPLIN (AP) - A Jasper County judge says three recent appointments to the Joplin Board of Education did not violate state statute.

The Joplin Globe reports Jasper County Judge Stephen Carlton ruled Tuesday that the Jasper County Commission's three appointments to the school board were legal. He says the commissioners did not exceed their jurisdiction in making the appointments and did violate Missouri's Sunshine Law.

Carlton was responding to a petition by three Joplin school district patrons who argued the appointments should be rescinded.

Carlton also says he agreed with a determination Monday by Jasper County Judge Joe Hensley, who found it was up to the commissioners to fill the appointments.