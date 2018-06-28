Judge Upholds Missouri Limit on Funeral Protests

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A federal judge has upheld a Missouri law barring protests within 300 feet of a funeral.

The Missouri law creates a buffer zone around funeral sites from one hour before until one hour after a funeral.

Attorney General Chris Koster said Tuesday that the law is now in effect as a result of a federal court ruling a day earlier.

But an attorney for the Kansas woman who challenged the law said it has been enforced since last April, when a federal appeals court rejected a free-speech challenge to the buffer zone.

The latest ruling by U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. dismissed a claim that the time restriction was unconstitutionally vague.

The lawsuit was brought by a member of a Topeka-based church that denounces homosexuality and frequently protests at funerals.