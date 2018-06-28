Judge Upholds New Map of Missouri House Districts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A trial judge has rejected a lawsuit challenging newly drawn districts for the 163-seat Missouri House.



A bipartisan group including two former lawmakers filed suit arguing the new House map violates requirements for districts to have similar populations and be contiguous and compact. They also argued that a special judicial panel responsible for drawing the map violated Missouri's open meetings law.



Cole County Circuit Judge Pat Joyce rejected all the claims in a ruling Tuesday. Joyce says the new House districts are contiguous. She also ruled that the plaintiffs failed to prove the districts' populations were not as equal as possible.



The plaintiffs say they plan to appeal and could do as soon as Wednesday.



The Missouri House districts were redrawn based on population changes from the 2010 census.