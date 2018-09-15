Judge Weighs Bid for Nixon Testimony in '90 Case

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - A Chillicothe man's attempt to compel Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to testify in a 1990 murder case is heading to a Platte County courtroom.

Mark Woodworth wants to depose Nixon to see what he knows about a series of letters between state and local prosecutors, a Livingston County judge and the husband of shooting victim Cathy Robertson. Nixon was the state's attorney general when Woodworth was indicted by a Livingston County grand jury two decades ago.

A hearing on Woodworth's motion was scheduled Thursday.

Woodworth was convicted of killing Roberson in 1995 but later freed on appeal. A second jury convicted him four years later and sentenced Woodworth to life in prison. But the state Supreme Court threw out that conviction in January, and Woodworth is now facing a third trial.