Judge Weighs Verdict in Double Restaurant Killing

CLAYTON, Mo. - A St. Louis County judge is deliberating the guilt or innocence of an Illinois man accused with his brother in the 2008 robbery killings of two workers at a Steak 'n Shake restaurant.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Richard Bresnahan announced Wednesday during 23-year-old Oundr'e Akins' trial that he'll announce his verdict Monday.

Akins and 24-year-old Anthony Akins of Cahokia, Ill., are accused in the November 2008 shooting deaths of waitress Tammy Cantrell and cook Mark Gerstner.

Anthony Akins' trial is scheduled for July after he reneging Monday on a plea-deal promise to testify against his brother. Anthony Akins had pleaded guilty in 2011 to second-degree murder.

A prosecutor Wednesday called the shootings meticulously planned. Oundr'e Akins' attorney says his client wasn't the only gunman.