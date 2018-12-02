Judge Won't Accept $2 Million Bond For Attempted Murder

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A central Missouri judge says a $2 million cash deposit from the Saudi Arabian government doesn't meet bond conditions in the case of a Saudi national accused of hiring his roommate to kill a Warrensburg bar owner.

Defense attorneys asked a state appeals court to remove Circuit Judge Michael Wagner from the case and order their client, 24-year-old Ziyad Abid, freed on bond.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster's office submitted Wagner's response Monday, saying the Nov. 30 bond order requires the $2 million "surety only" bail to be posted by a bonding company.

Abid is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Sept. 1 shooting death of 25-year-old Warrensburg bar owner Blaine Whitworth.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Reginald Singletary told investigators Abid paid him to kill Whitworth.