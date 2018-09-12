Judges Overturns Verdict Against American Family

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A state judge has ruled that American Family Mutual Insurance shouldn't have to pay $17 million in a suit over accident repairs. Jackson County Circuit Judge Edith Messina overturned a jury's decision ordering the payment. The insurance company was the subject of a class-action suit in which policyholders complained about the use of aftermarket parts for repairs. Messina said the plaintiffs didn't provide enough proof that they suffered damages. The $17 million verdict was handed down March 9. It covered an estimated 319,000 Missouri residents who made vehicle repair claims between May 1990 and December 2004. Jurors determined American Family allowed repair shops to use inferior, third-party equipment to repair policyholders' damaged vehicles.