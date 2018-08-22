Judges to Hear Death Row Appeal in April

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court panel will hear arguments in the case of Missouri death row inmate Michael Taylor in April. A three-judge panel of the Eighth U-S Circuit Court of Appeals notified lawyers late Friday that it had set an April 18th hearing date. It also denied Attorney General Jay Nixon's request to expedite the appeal. Taylor had been scheduled to be executed in the 1989 kidnapping, rape and murder of Ann Harrison, 15, of Kansas City. The federal courts halted it. Taylor, 39, of Kansas City, claims that the three-drug lethal injection method, if administered improperly, causes pain in violation of the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment. Nixon has said the case has had ample hearing.