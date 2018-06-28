Judges Will Not Plan Public Meeting for Redistricting

COLUMBIA (AP) - A panel of Missouri appeals judges responsible for drawing state Legislature districts does not plan to hold public meetings while reaching its decision.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the six-judge panel decided it would not operate in public sessions. The judicial commission is responsible for developing new districts because state redistricting commissions deadlocked this summer. It accepted public testimony for a day in October.

Missouri's open meetings law requires public bodies to post meetings notices and start in sessions open to the public. They can vote to go into a closed session for some discussions.

The judicial panel's legal adviser is Missouri Solicitor General Jim Layton. Layton says the judicial commission is exempt from the meetings law because the constitution allows redistricting commissions to hold "executive meetings."